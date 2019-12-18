Kgoshi Larmeck Mokoena says they will continue to persuade the President to grant King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo a presidential pardon

The President of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) Kgoshi Larmeck Mokoena says they welcome the qualification of Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo for remission.

However, Contralesa says they had hoped that the King would be granted a presidential pardon to allow him to resume his duties after his release.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced that he has granted special remission of sentence to criminals, probationers and parolees.

The remission of sentences exclude criminals convicted for sexual offences, murder and other violent crimes.

Mokoena says they will continue to persuade the President to grant King Dalindyebo a presidential pardon.

“After many arguments with the Presidency we are happy that finally the Abathembu King will be released, we are happy because in the first place as Contralesa we thought he does not deserve to be there, it was not what we bargained for.”

“Of course because what we are bargaining for is he be pardoned, we are calling for him to be pardoned because, remission unfortunately it will be very difficult for our King to resume his responsibilities as a King in the area because of the current legislation.”

