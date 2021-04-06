The Department of Co-operative Governance (Cogta) and the United Nations have signed a 5 million US dollar deal to transform service delivery in rural municipalities. This partnership is in support of the District Development Model that was launched in the OR Tambo district in 2019.

The deal comes at the time the embattled OR Tambo Municipality is mired in alleged corruption and service delivery problems. The municipality is currently awaiting a report from the Special Investigation Unit regarding R1,4 billion irregular expenditure.

The beleaguered OR Tambo District Municipality is hoping to turn the corner. More than 65% of its population lives below the poverty line while water scarcity and unemployment continue to batter the area.

The Cogta-UN partnership aims to capacitate locals, fight gender-based violence and empower women.

Cogta Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says opportunities to bring sustainable development must be afforded.

“We want to bring sustainable development to women in rural areas. I don’t like this notion every time they talk about us they talk about micro business. What is micro about (women)? We need to be afforded opportunities that will bring sustainable development.”

United Nations resident coordinator, Nardos Bekele-Thomas says the programme has proven to be successful in Kenya.

“We have done this initiative in Kenya and it’s amazing how it is able to transform governance. We will capacitate local people with the skills and ensure they are able to take on projects that are somewhat complicated.”

The Provincial Department of Cooperative Governance says it’s making inroads in the fight against corruption in the municipality.

Cogta MEC, Xolile Nqatha says, “We have appointed a municipal manager to stabilize the municipality. Two people have been convicted already. The SIU is investigating the irregular expenditure. So, we are making inroads in regards to that.”

The Cogta-UN partnership will initially focus on the three pilot districts: O.R. Tambo in the Eastern Cape, Waterberg in Limpopo, and eThekwini in KwaZulu/Natal.

