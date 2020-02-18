The Chinese Embassy has reiterated its confidence in the South African government to deal with the deadly coronavirus, COVID-19, should it hit our shores. Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, Lin Songtian has reassured South Africans that China is prioritising the safety of all people.

He says the 3 000 South African students who are studying in China are safe as his country continues with measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Songtian, who has been briefing the media in Pretoria, says they remain confident that the South African government is fully capable of dealing with any eventualities. “So the Chinese Embassy in South Africa would like to stay in close contact with the Department of Health. We are confident in South Africa’s medical facility, rapid response mechanism, professionalism and scientific response. I’m very confident because your government is ready in case something happens in the country.”

The deadly virus has claimed almost 2000 lives. Efforts to prevent the spread of the epidemic are continuing.

Ambassador Lin Songtian says programmes put in place to deal with the virus are proving to work. With Egypt being the only country in the African continent to confirm its first case of the virus, Songtian says there is no cause for panic in South Africa.

Fifty thousand African students are currently studying in China and 3000 of them are from South Africa. Songtian says these students are safe as that country continues with preventative measures in a bid to stabilise the spread of the virus.

“ And I am proud to let you know, up to today, no confirmed cases were reported to us. In my office here we have an education attaché in my office, in my Embassy every day, we open that channel to contact the authority in Hubei province and the China education system. Up to today, no confirmed cases, they are in China they are protected.” The inforgraphic below provides more information about the coronavirus: