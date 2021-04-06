This match Amakhosi's 9th draw of the season in 20 matches.

Kaizer Chiefs are still battling to get into the top-eight bracket. The Soweto club played to a 2-all draw with Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium earlier this evening.

All four goals were scored in the second half after a goalless first half.

Amakhosi had to come from behind on two occasions to force a draw.

Chiefs’ second goal came five minutes before regulation time.

Stellenbosch goals were scored by Nathan Sinkala and Chiefs replied through Leonardo Castro.

Phathutshedzo Nange restored Stellies lead in the 80th minute, but Nkosingiphile Ngcobo equalised for the home side.

Earlier, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns went six points clear at the top of the DSTV Premiership with an empathic 3-1 win away to Tshakhuma FC in Polokwane.

Sundowns had to come from behind to register their 12th win of the season.

The Brazilians are still the only unbeaten side in the league this season.

Sundowns have now gone 28 games without defeat in all competitions.