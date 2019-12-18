Although she lost to her Algerian counterpart Bousehla Majda on Tuesday night, the 8-years-old sensation won two games against Botswana’s Joanna Benjamini and Orifile Moatshe before losing to Majda.

South Africa’s chess player Minentle Miya has not disappointed in the 2019 African Youth Chess Championship (AYCC) taking place in Namibia’s capital Windhoek.

Although she lost to her Algerian counterpart Bousehla Majda on Tuesday night, the 8-years-old sensation won two games against Botswana’s Joanna Benjamini and Orifile Moatshe before losing to Majda.

On Tuesday, Miya drew with her Nigerian opponent Quickpen Deborah.

Her Coach Israel Tshabadirha says they are still to catch up.

<a href="https://iono.fm/e/793165">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Tshabadirha remains hopeful in Miya’s capability and the length of the tournament. The 43-year-old mentor says that Miya plays her game very accurate and stands a chance to turn tables around.

<a href="https://iono.fm/e/793166">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

It is rest day for players, but they will resume on Thursday. The young chess star, Miya, says that she is ready to lift up her game level. – Report by Sinovuyo Ndudane