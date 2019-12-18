Police Minister Bheki Cele is in Limpopo as part of the SAPS Safer Festive Season Tour .

Police Minister Bheki Cele has expressed shock at finding passengers in an overloaded vehicle whose driver was allegedly drunk in Polokwane.

The car was travelling from Gauteng when it was stopped at a roadblock on the N1 outside Polokwane earlier on Wednesday.

Cele asked the passengers why they boarded an overloaded car.

“We didn’t have any means of transport,” responded one of the occupants.

Cele further asked authorities to ensure that the driver takes a breathalyzer test.

“Yes, you have no choice except death. You want to die with him. Let him blow (air into the breathalyzer). They must check him. He said he stopped drinking at 12 midnight.”

The Minister says Limpopo residents raised concerns about drug abuse in the province.

“People have raised the issue of nyaope. As we get out of here, they have raised the issue of troublesome shebeens. I don’t know why this province has almost 14 000 liquor outlets, 4 000 taverns and 10 000 liquor outlets, which means we have a problem.”