A video showing a woman assaulting toddlers at the pre-school went viral on social media last year.

The abuse case against childminder Nellie Senwametsi is expected to resume in the Oberholzer Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Senwametsi was caught on camera viciously beating three toddlers under her care at the Ninnie Neurons creche in Carletonville, west of Johannesburg.

The video went viral in April last year causing a public uproar.

The 40-year-old woman was arrested but has since been released on bail.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse Advocacy Manager Ngaa Murombedzi has expressed disappointment by the lack of progress in the case as the trial is yet to begin almost a year later.

WATCH | Carletonville daycare teacher abuse video sparks outrage. Warning – graphic content: