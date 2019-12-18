The Cape Winelands District Municipality's communication official, Jo-Anne Otto, says the blaze has moved from the Greyton and Genadendal vicinity to the top of the mountain

The vegetation fire in the Cape’s Overberg region has now spread over the mountain and into the Cape Winelands area.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s communication official, Jo-Anne Otto, says the blaze has moved from the Greyton and Genadendal vicinity to the top of the mountain and has begun burning down the other side of the mountain.

There are a number of guest houses and cottages on the slope of the mountain owned by farmers.

About five structures have thus far been destroyed. Otto says it’s their aim to safeguard these structures from the flames.

She says “The Kloof that it’s burning in is called “Die Galg.” We have six fire vehicles, manned by 10 firefighting staff. We moved in two fresh ground teams made up of 36 people this morning. Our biggest concern is that the weather, although it’s cool, is going to warm up later, the wind still being pushed by that cold front that’s hopefully coming and we’re still worried about the structures. We’re protecting structures there, a few farmers who have guest houses.”

The fire started last week Wednesday in the Greyton Nature Reserve, next to the town.