Convicted former tennis star Bob Hewitt was sentenced to six years in prison for raping two young girls he was coaching in the 1980s and 1990s.

Convicted former tennis star Bob Hewitt is expected to make an application in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday to ask that he be released and placed under community corrections.

It’s believed that 79-year-old Hewitt has asked the court to set a date for the parole board to convene as an alternative.

A lawyer representing two of the victims Tanya Koen says: “We are in communication with the Department of Correctional Services who invited our clients to participate in the victim-offender dialogue. I confirm my clients do want to participate. They’ll meet a social worker and thereafter await advice from the department with regards to actually meeting Hewitt.”

Parole application

In October last year, the Review Parole Board decided that he should remain in jail pending a new parole application after two of his victims opposed his release.

Hewitt was set to be released on parole in September last year.

However, this was put on hold after Justice Minister Ronald Lamola called for a review after learning that Hewitt’s victims were not consulted.

After serving half of his sentence, he was eligible for parole.