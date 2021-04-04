Celtic scored a goal in each half to ease their relegation worries.

Bloemfontein Celtic registered their first win in five matches when they edged out TS Galaxy at the Doctor Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein earlier on Sunday afternoon.

This was a must-win match for the struggling Bloemfontein Celtic to try and ease their relegation worries.

Siwelele came into this match lying fourth from the bottom with 20 points from 20 games, having registered just four wins so far this season.

They hosted a high-flying TS Galaxy who had just lost once in their last six matches.

Galaxy who are enjoying a new lease of life under Owen da Gama wanted to cement their place in the top eight.

Celtic midfielder Menzi Masuku was brought down inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot in the 11th minute.

Masuku made no mistake from the spot putting his side in the lead sending keeper Marlon Heugh the wrong way.

The home side created another opportunity to score in the 19th minute, but failed to capitalise.

Galaxy started settling as the game progressed and it came as no surprise when Mlungisi Mbunjana found the equaliser seven minutes before the break.

Celtic were back in front early in the second half after Victor Letsoalo was set-up by Masuku.

The visitors were lucky not to concede another penalty with Letsoalo fouled just outside the box by veteran defender Bevan Fransman.

Galaxy players appealed for a penalty when Wayde Lekay went down inside the box late in the match but the referee waved play on.

Meanwhile, Amazulu climbed up to third in the DSTV Premiership after a narrow 1-nil win over the bottom of the log Black Leopards in Thohoyandou.

Usuthu is now level on points with their second-placed neighbours Golden Arrows.

The DSTV Premiership resumes on Tuesday with two scheduled fixtures.

Kaizer Chiefs who come from a morale-boosting win in the CAF Champions League this past weekend will host Stellenbosch FC, with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns away to a resurgent Tshakhuma FC in Polokwane.