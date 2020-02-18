Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of protecting former apartheid-era president, FW de Klerk. He insisted that the EFF’s call that De Klerk should be disinvited from the State of the Nation Address was a necessary one.

He says that it is clear that those in the ANC are protecting De Klerk.

“Many of you are scared to confront this question because De Klerk has got your force numbers, you were spies and you are scared that when you take De Klerk head-on, your files of being spies will be released and you will be exposed for who you are, that you are not actually revolutionaries, you are impimpi’s (Zulu for spies) on the payroll of De Klerk and apartheid regime.”

Watch the proceedings of the house below:

Malema and the rest of the EFF have since left the House after the Speaker Amos Masondo asked Malema to withdraw a statement accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of beating his late wife after he was earlier accused of beating his wife.

“I’ve never not once, not my ex, not my wife, not anything, I’ve never laid a hand on my wife. I asked that question precisely because I’ve got information that the President used to beat his wife Nomazizi, the late wife may her soul rest in peace .”