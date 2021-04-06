Shoba has told court that Malephane killed Pule because he found out that she was also in a relationship with him and wasn't sure who was the father of the baby the 28-year-old was carrying.

The second bail application by Ntuthuko Shoba, the man accused of plotting the murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule, will be heard today. His previous application was refused by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, west of Johannesburg.

Shoba wants a second attempt at bail based on new facts and has also appointed a new legal team. He was arrested at his Florida home last month after Muzikayise Malephane, the man convicted of the murder of Pule, entered into a plea agreement with the state to testify against Shoba.

Shoba’s new lawyer told the court that during his client’s incarceration at the Krugersdorp Prison, his cellmate told him that Malephane had told him that he was in fact also involved in a romantic relationship with her.

Shoba’s cellmate also alleges that Malephane killed Pule because he had found out that she was also in a relationship with Shoba and that he didn’t know if the baby she was carrying was his.

Pule’s family is outraged by the allegations. The heavily pregnant 28-year-old’s body was found hanging from a tree with stab wounds to the chest in an open veld in Roodepoort in June last year.