Airports Company South Africa has heightened security at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg as over 3.6 million passengers are expected to fly in and out between now and January.

Baggage tampering has been a serious concern at various airports especially during peak holidays – Christmas and Easter.

ACSA says some of the measures it has put in place include increased police and security visibility, which including random stop and search operations.

The Airports Company says these measures are already bearing fruit after 10 security officers from a contracted company were dismissed after they were found in possession of stolen property.

Ten other have been arrested for trespassing and attempts to smuggle items from the airside have been foiled.

ACSA spokesperson Betty Maloka says: “We are working with the airport community which includes all our stakeholders from SAPS and the entire security cluster which as well includes the ground handling company. So we have been staffed whereby we need to ensure when you look at baggage tampering that has been sort of a concerning issue within our airports. So there are random stop and checks that are being activated now and that will help quite a lot so there is visibility throughout the airport.”

Additional staff has also been hired to monitor hundreds of CCTV cameras at airports.