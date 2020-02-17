The amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution will allow land redistribution without compensation.

Agri Western Cape says it does not fully agree with the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land redistribution and reform. The agricultural union says it has submitted its comments to Parliament.

Chief Executive Officer, Jannie Strydom, says Section 25 is not an obstacle to land reform, nor does it require fair and equitable compensation.

Strydom says the proposed amendment which will allow for land expropriation without compensation will not fix institutional ineffectiveness such as lack of budgeting and corruption.

“The real problems are a lack of implementation and poor implementation of existing legislation and programs, an insufficient budget and corruption. Agri Western Cape is dedicated to be part of the solution for successful land reform and contribute to a solution-driven land reform policy ensuring increased agricultural production and food security for the Western Cape and South Africa,” says Agri Western Cape CEO, Jannie Strydom.

Click on the provinces to see land distribution figures according to race:

During his State of the Nation Address last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced measures to accelerate land redistribution and expand agricultural production.

He said this includes tabling a bill that will outline the circumstances under which the expropriation of land without compensation will be permissible and the release of 700 000 hectares of land for farming this year.

“We are prioritising youth, women, people with disabilities and those who have been farming on communal land and are ready to expand their operations for training and allocation of land. A new beneficiary selection policy includes compulsory training for potential beneficiaries before land can be allocated to them.”

Below is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech: