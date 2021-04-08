Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of deaths followed by Gauteng and Limpopo.

More than 200 people died on South African roads during the Easter weekend. Almost 200 motor vehicle crashes were also recorded.

KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the highest number of crashes and deaths.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the statistics in a media briefing at the Grasmere Toll Plaza, south of Johannesburg.

According to the Minister, 235 lives lost on South Africa’s roads, in just four days. KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of deaths followed by Gauteng and Limpopo.

One of the major disturbing elements emerging from the information gathered thus far is the vulnerability of pedestrians and passengers. 35% of people who died on the roads are pedestrians. Their vulnerability manifests itself in the following ways: pic.twitter.com/18JT31VZX3 — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 8, 2021

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 42 crashes and 54 fatalities, Gauteng 30 crashes resulting in 36 fatalities, and Limpopo 27 crashes and 34 fatalities.

The other six provinces combined – recorded 90 crashes and 106 deaths.

South Africa was on hard lockdown last year, and 28 people lost their lives during the 2020 Easter weekend.