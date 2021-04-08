More than 200 people died on South African roads during the Easter weekend. Almost 200 motor vehicle crashes were also recorded.

KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the highest number of crashes and deaths.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the statistics in a media briefing at the Grasmere Toll Plaza, south of Johannesburg.

According to the Minister, 235 lives lost on South Africa’s roads, in just four days. KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of deaths followed by Gauteng and Limpopo.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 42 crashes and 54 fatalities, Gauteng 30 crashes resulting in 36 fatalities, and Limpopo 27 crashes and 34 fatalities.

The other six provinces combined – recorded 90 crashes and 106 deaths.

South Africa was on hard lockdown last year, and 28 people lost their lives during the 2020 Easter weekend.